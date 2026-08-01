Actor Khanna calls NEET paper-leak backers 'cockroaches' on Instagram
Entertainment
Actor Mukesh Khanna called those backing the NEET paper-leak protesters "cockroaches" in a recent Instagram video.
He argued that the protests are not really about helping students, but are being used for political reasons, and warned that joining in could hurt students' future careers.
Ranaut criticizes protesters, FIR over Modi
Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut also criticized the protesters with similar language, urging for more discipline and respect.
Meanwhile, things have escalated legally too: an FIR was reportedly filed against a woman over her remarks about Prime Minister Modi during these protests.
The conversation around NEET protests keeps growing as more public figures weigh in.