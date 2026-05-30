Actor Kim facing legal fallout over YouTuber Kim's AI rumors

Investigators say YouTuber Kim faked evidence

Investigators say Se-Ui faked audio and screenshots to claim Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron when she was still a minor: allegations that hurt Soo-hyun's reputation and sparked public outrage.

While detained, Se-Ui denies everything and says police are being unfair.

Meanwhile, Soo-hyun's agency calls all claims baseless and thanks fans for sticking by him through all this drama.

The case has been in the spotlight since Sae-ron's death in early 2025 and is still attracting attention.