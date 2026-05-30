Actor Kim facing legal fallout over YouTuber Kim's AI rumors
Kim Soo-hyun, the popular South Korean actor, is in the middle of a heated legal fight after a court froze some assets belonging to YouTuber Kim Se-Ui.
Se-Ui is accused of spreading fake rumors about Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron using AI-generated content.
The court even issued an arrest warrant for Se-Ui on May 26, 2026, worried he might tamper with evidence or leave the country.
Investigators say YouTuber Kim faked evidence
Investigators say Se-Ui faked audio and screenshots to claim Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron when she was still a minor: allegations that hurt Soo-hyun's reputation and sparked public outrage.
While detained, Se-Ui denies everything and says police are being unfair.
Meanwhile, Soo-hyun's agency calls all claims baseless and thanks fans for sticking by him through all this drama.
The case has been in the spotlight since Sae-ron's death in early 2025 and is still attracting attention.