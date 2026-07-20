Actor Krishna cites Camry damage costing 3.5L, warns 12L repair
Telugu actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna is not happy with the government's new ethanol-blended E20 gasoline.
He shared on X that his friend's Toyota Camry suffered engine valve damage after using E20, leading to a ₹3.5 lakh repair bill.
Naresh worries his own Porsche Panamera could face similar issues, costing up to ₹12 lakh to fix.
Actor Krishna switches to ₹165 fuel
To avoid problems, Naresh switched to high-octane fuel at ₹165/liter and pointed out that E20 affects everyone, from bikers to luxury car owners.
He criticized the government's rushed rollout and suggested India should follow Brazil's slower, more careful approach.
Krishna warns E20 may hurt BJP
Naresh warned this issue could hurt BJP in upcoming elections and urged for smarter environmental strategies that actually work for people.
He clarified he's "not anti-national," but wants a more thoughtful plan for blending ethanol in fuels.