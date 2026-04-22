Actor Kumar flies from Belgium to vote in Thiruvanmiyur
actor Ajith Kumar flew back from Belgium to Chennai just to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23, 2026.
He took a quick break from his European racing schedule, and fans gave him a warm welcome at the airport: videos of his leaving the terminal quickly made the rounds on social media.
As usual, he'll be voting in Thiruvanmiyur.
Kumar 2nd at Spa '24H Series'
Ajith recently grabbed second place at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series, a highlight his manager, Suresh Chandra, called out.
After voting, he's set to continue racing across Europe with stops planned in France, Germany, and Spain. There's also a documentary about his racing journey coming up, directed by Vijay.
On the film front, though, his next project with Adhik Ravichandran is delayed for now; filming hasn't started yet.