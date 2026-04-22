Actor Kumar flies from Belgium to vote in Thiruvanmiyur

Kumar 2nd at Spa '24H Series'

Ajith recently grabbed second place at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series, a highlight his manager, Suresh Chandra, called out.

After voting, he's set to continue racing across Europe with stops planned in France, Germany, and Spain. There's also a documentary about his racing journey coming up, directed by Vijay.

On the film front, though, his next project with Adhik Ravichandran is delayed for now; filming hasn't started yet.