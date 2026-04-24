Actor Kumar to make 'Ghar Ke Superstars' women centric film
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just said he is willing to make a women-centric film, Ghar Ke Superstars, on Wheel of Fortune.
The movie is all about shining a light on women who keep their homes running, celebrating their strength and spirit.
Akshay shared that the script is ready to go; now he's just looking for the right production partner to bring it to life.
Mixed reviews for 'Bhooth Bangla'
The idea was announced during contestant Ankita, Pooja, and Divya from Tum Ho Na, whose stories reflect the themes Akshay wants in his film.
Recently, he starred in Bhooth Bangla with Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. While reviews were mixed, people loved his performance.
Looks like Akshay's set on telling more meaningful stories next!