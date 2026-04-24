Actor Kumar to make 'Ghar Ke Superstars' women centric film Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Akshay Kumar just said he is willing to make a women-centric film, Ghar Ke Superstars, on Wheel of Fortune.

The movie is all about shining a light on women who keep their homes running, celebrating their strength and spirit.

Akshay shared that the script is ready to go; now he's just looking for the right production partner to bring it to life.