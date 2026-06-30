Actor Lawrence has decided to enter politics but undecided party
Raghava Lawrence has clarified that although he has decided to enter politics, he has not yet decided which party to join and will announce it very soon, addressing speculation about his political plans.
In his video message, he shared: Joining politics today and immediately becoming an MLA is not dharma.
He also mentioned that Vijay might have already picked someone for the seat, or it could go to a loyal TVK worker.
Lawrence says social service commitment unchanged
Lawrence opened up about his more than 20 years of work with people with disabilities and said his commitment to social service isn't changing.
After some recent controversies, his mother suggested he hold off on entering politics.
While he has decided to enter politics and will announce his party soon, he hasn't chosen a party yet, and will announce his decision soon.