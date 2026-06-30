Actor Lawrence has decided to enter politics but undecided party Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Raghava Lawrence has clarified that although he has decided to enter politics, he has not yet decided which party to join and will announce it very soon, addressing speculation about his political plans.

In his video message, he shared: Joining politics today and immediately becoming an MLA is not dharma.

He also mentioned that Vijay might have already picked someone for the seat, or it could go to a loyal TVK worker.