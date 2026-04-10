Actor Madhavan turns unused Palani plot into lush coconut farm
Entertainment
actor R. Madhavan has turned a dry, unused plot in Palani, Tamil Nadu into a lush coconut farm over three years.
His nonhybrid coconuts are now known for their sweet water and unique aroma, showing how creative thinking and eco-friendly farming can make a real difference.
Madhavan experiments, hopes sustainable farms worldwide
Madhavan experimented with things like special mulch and adding fish to the well to revive the land, a process he called one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives.
He's now hoping to launch similar sustainable farming projects across India and even worldwide, using what he's learned to inspire bigger change.