Actor Mammootty named face of Keralam Road Safety Mission
Entertainment
Actor Mammootty is now the face of the Keralam Road Safety Mission, a new campaign tackling the state's high number of road accidents (about 3,700 deaths each year).
The official launch is set for November 15 at Town Hall, with Transport Minister C P John announcing the initiative.
Keralam mission invites ideas online
The mission, led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan and eight departments, runs on "Enlighten and Enforce," meaning more awareness and stricter traffic rules.
Plans include fixing accident-prone spots, making school zones safer, adding road safety lessons in schools, and even forming safe driving clubs.
Everyone can pitch in ideas through a website or app: the goal is fewer crashes and safer roads for all.