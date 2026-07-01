Actor Mitra faces BJP complaint over Kolkata Modi poster
Entertainment
Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra is facing legal action after displaying a controversial poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest in Kolkata on July 24.
The protest called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.
BJP leader Keya Ghosh filed a police complaint against Mitra two days later.
Complaints filed, Mitra posts defiant reply
Additional complaints have been filed at other police stations, including Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station, accusing Mitra of insulting the Prime Minister under various legal sections.
Responding on social media, Mitra said, "If you wish to arrest me, then arrest me; if you wish to send me to the gallows, then send me to the gallows."