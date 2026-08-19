Actor Mohan sues producer Nallappa over 'Bro Club' emails
Entertainment
Actor Ravi Mohan has filed a defamation case against producer Shruthi Nallappa, claiming she damaged his reputation by emailing Netflix and industry bodies about unpaid preproduction costs for their film Bro Club.
The dispute landed in the Madras High Court, with Mohan saying these emails crossed a line and hurt his standing.
Mohan took over 'Bro Club' production
After Bro Club's production stopped, Mohan took over under his own studio.
Nallappa then reportedly asked Netflix to hold off on payments for the film's digital rights until her expenses were covered.
Netflix forwarded those emails to Mohan's team, prompting him to seek court help to stop any more public allegations against him.