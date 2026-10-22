Actor Mohanlal announces 'Operation Ganga' teaming with Uganda's Ghetto Kids

Mohanlal is bringing something new to Malayalam cinema by teaming up with Uganda's viral dance group, Ghetto Kids, for his next action thriller, Operation Ganga.

Directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film was announced by Mohanlal himself on social media.

He sounded genuinely excited about this global collaboration.