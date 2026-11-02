Actor Nair begins shooting for 'L368' in Kochi after pooja
Entertainment
Mohanlal has kicked off filming for his new Malayalam movie, currently called L368.
The news dropped on social media, with Mohanlal sharing that shooting began in Kochi after a traditional pooja ceremony.
The set saw a mix of crew and celebrities coming together to mark the start.
Sathyan's 2nd film 'L368' casts Mukesh
This is director Anoop Sathyan's second film after Varane Avashyamund, and it's shaping up to be a comedy-action entertainer.
Actor Mukesh joins Mohanlal in an important role, and Mohanlal shared he's especially happy to work with Anoop because of his close bond with Anoop's father, ace director Sathyan Anthikad.
The film also brings together a talented technical crew and is produced by Binu George Alexander.