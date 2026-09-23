Actor Nani defends 'The Paradise' violence as reflecting marginalized struggles
Nani is standing by the intense action in his new film, The Paradise, saying it's true to the story's gritty 1980s Secunderabad setting.
At a recent press event, he explained that the violence isn't just for shock: it's meant to highlight real struggles faced by marginalized communities.
The film hits theaters September 24 and has an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.
Odela film follows Jadal fighting oppression
Directed by Srikanth Odela (who teamed up with Nani for Dasara), The Paradise follows Jadal, played by Nani, as he fights social discrimination and systemic oppression.
The cast includes Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal.
Nani hopes viewers connect with its emotional depth: he shared that the violence is essential for the story, emphasizing it serves a purpose beyond just action.