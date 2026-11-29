Actor Nani jokes he'll quit films if 'Alias Rukmini' disappoints
Nani is putting it all on the line for his new film, Alias Rukmini, releasing December 4.
At the pre-release event, he joked that both his and anchor Suma Kanakala's careers depend on how much people enjoy the movie, promising to quit films if audiences aren't impressed.
He's clearly confident in director Murali Kanth Devasoth and hopes viewers find the film "beautiful."
Nani urges families watch 'Alias Rukmini'
Alias Rukmini stars Nithiin and newcomer Aafiya Sayed in a family-friendly rom-com that Nani really believes in (he says he'd promote it even if he wasn't producing).
He's urging families to watch together for some positivity, especially with all the negativity online lately.
The film drops alongside Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma, but Nani is betting on Alias Rukmini to stand out as a feel-good pick.