Actor Nani opts for 'sweet and simple' untitled love story
Entertainment
After his recent movie The Paradise didn't quite click, Nani is switching gears.
He's confirmed his next project is an untitled love story that he calls "sweet and simple," designed for everyone, especially kids.
Nani said he regrets that children couldn't watch The Paradise in theaters, but that this film will be sweet and simple.
Nani in animated 'Bloody Romeo' promo
Nani isn't stopping there: he's also starring in Bloody Romeo, directed by Sujeeth.
This one looks totally different: the animated promo shows Nani as a quirky gangster, even cooking with a grenade!
With lively music and bold visuals, it promises a unique blend of action and fun storytelling.