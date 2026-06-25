Actor Nani visits Tirumala, offers prayers ahead of 'The Paradise' Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Telugu star Nani recently visited the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, ahead of his new movie The Paradise, which is slated for release on August 21, 2026.

He kept things traditional, offering prayers, and pictures and videos of his visit have been widely shared on social media: fans were quick to spread the word.