Actor Nani visits Tirumala, offers prayers ahead of 'The Paradise'
Telugu star Nani recently visited the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, ahead of his new movie The Paradise, which is slated for release on August 21, 2026.
He kept things traditional, offering prayers, and pictures and videos of his visit have been widely shared on social media: fans were quick to spread the word.
Nani in traditional barefoot temple attire
Nani showed up in classic temple attire: a white unstitched lower garment and a gold-bordered shawl, walking barefoot as per custom.
Tirumala, perched on Seshachalam Hills, is visited by devotees from across India and many other countries.
'The Paradise' releases August 21, 2026
Directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, The Paradise releases on August 21, 2026.
The film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, with Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu also playing important roles alongside Nani.