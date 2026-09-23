Actor Nani's 'The Paradise' advance bookings hit 18.16cr day 1

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala estimates that The Paradise could earn ₹50 to ₹60 crore worldwide on its first day, a new personal best for Nani.

While the buzz is huge in South India and North America (where premieres crossed $1 million), Hindi markets are still warming up.

Ramesh Bala says performance after the first shows and word of mouth could determine whether the Hindi version gains momentum over the weekend; if the content connects, there is definitely scope for the Hindi version to grow strongly over the weekend and give Nani the breakthrough he has been looking for in this market.