Actor Nani's 'The Paradise' advance bookings hit 18.16cr day 1
Nani's latest film, The Paradise, is off to a flying start. Advance bookings have already hit ₹18.16 crore for Day 1 in India, with around 8.50 lakh tickets sold across 6,849 shows.
The movie is especially popular in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, pulling in big numbers even before release.
Bala estimates 'The Paradise' 50-60cr opener
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala estimates that The Paradise could earn ₹50 to ₹60 crore worldwide on its first day, a new personal best for Nani.
While the buzz is huge in South India and North America (where premieres crossed $1 million), Hindi markets are still warming up.
Ramesh Bala says performance after the first shows and word of mouth could determine whether the Hindi version gains momentum over the weekend; if the content connects, there is definitely scope for the Hindi version to grow strongly over the weekend and give Nani the breakthrough he has been looking for in this market.