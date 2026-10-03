Actor Nani's 'The Paradise' grosses 162cr worldwide in 9 days

Most of the buzz is coming from the Telugu version, which led with strong ticket sales and packed shows. The Hindi version also chipped in with steady numbers.

Overseas, The Paradise has earned ₹30.95 crore so far.

Reflecting on the response, Nani shared that this film feels different from anything he's done before, and he's loving how audiences are reacting to it.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is still playing in theaters if you want to catch it.