Actor Nani's 'The Paradise' teaser due August 6 shows Jadal

The makers are calling the teaser "1 minute 35 seconds of Madness," hinting at some serious action.

The story centers on a marginalized tribal community fighting back against oppression, with Jadal leading the charge.

Kayadu Lohar stars opposite Nani, and you'll also see Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.

The film will release in English and Spanish, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, including the new single Aaya Sher, making this one of the year's most anticipated releases.