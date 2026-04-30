Actor Park of 'Juice Uncle' meme found dead in Pyeongtaek
Entertainment
Park Dong-bin, the actor behind the viral "Juice Uncle" meme, was found dead on Wednesday at a restaurant he planned to open in Pyeongtaek.
Police are still looking into what happened, but there is no evidence of foul play and no suicide note.
He was 56.
Park went viral for juice spitting
Park shot to internet fame after his juice-spitting scene from the 2012 drama I Love You I'm Sorry blew up online.
Starting out with Shiri in 1998, he went on to appear in Volcano High and several popular dramas.
Funeral Friday with wake at Anseong
His funeral is set for Friday, with a wake at Anseong Civic Funeral Hall.
Park leaves behind his wife, actress Lee Sang-yi, and their daughter, who had undergone surgery for a congenital heart condition (a tough time for the family right now).