Actor Patekar cremated at Pune farmhouse, son explains timing
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated late Thursday night at his farmhouse in Pune.
His son, Malhar, shared that the family chose a nighttime ceremony because several hours had already passed since Patekar's death early that morning.
Even though many from the film industry wanted to attend, the family felt it was important to hold the last rites without delay.
Patekar, 75, accorded full state honors
The funeral saw familiar faces like Jackie Shroff and several government officials come by to pay their respects.
Patekar, who died at 75, received full state honors, a fitting tribute for someone whose career spanned nearly five decades and included standout roles in films like Parinda, Natsamrat, and Welcome.
He leaves behind a legacy of powerful performances and national awards that shaped Indian cinema.