Actor Patekar dies at home in Goa after cardiac arrest
Entertainment
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died early Thursday morning at his home in Goa after a sudden cardiac arrest.
He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, but despite doctors performing CPR for 45 minutes, he couldn't be revived.
Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, shared details of Nana's final moments before his death.
Patekar's iconic films, tributes pour in
Patekar was known for iconic roles in movies like Parinda, Krantiveer, and Apaharan. His last film was the Marathi movie AB Aani CD.
Tributes have been pouring in across social media from celebrities and fans alike: everyone is remembering him as one of Bollywood's most powerful voices.