Actor Prabhas calls ₹60cr Jubilee Hills villa home amid greenery

Ornate interiors and 'Spirit' filming

Step inside and you'll find a grand spiral staircase, walls full of framed art, cozy golden lighting, chandeliers, and marbled floors that give off royal energy.

The design blends comfy indoor spaces with outdoor nature, thanks to soft-toned furniture and huge windows letting in plenty of sunlight.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently filming Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; it's set to release March 25, 2027.