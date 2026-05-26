Actor Prabhas calls ₹60cr Jubilee Hills villa home amid greenery
Prabhas, the star behind Baahubali and Salaar, calls a stunning ₹60 crore villa in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills home.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the place feels both peaceful and super luxurious, pretty much matching his calm yet stylish vibe.
The entrance is impressive, with manicured lawns and sleek modern architecture setting the tone.
Ornate interiors and 'Spirit' filming
Step inside and you'll find a grand spiral staircase, walls full of framed art, cozy golden lighting, chandeliers, and marbled floors that give off royal energy.
The design blends comfy indoor spaces with outdoor nature, thanks to soft-toned furniture and huge windows letting in plenty of sunlight.
On the work front, Prabhas is currently filming Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; it's set to release March 25, 2027.