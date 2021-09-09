Pedestrian hit by Rajat Bedi's car dies, actor booked

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 11:17 am

Rajat Bedi has landed himself in a deep legal soup

Rajat Bedi, who has worked in more than 40 films including Koi... Mil Gaya, Rakht, has landed himself in a deep legal soup. The actor is now facing charges of death by negligence after the man he had accidentally knocked down two days ago died in Cooper Hospital. Mumbai Police has already registered a case against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Details

The incident happened on September 7 at night

It all started when Bedi was returning from work on September 7 at night. The pedestrian, Rajesh Ramsingh Doot, was also coming back from work but was drunk. He suddenly came in front of Bedi's car, and before he could apply brakes, Doot was already hit, having sustained injuries to the back of his head. The accident happened in Andheri West near a temple.

Quote

'Bedi hit my husband when he was crossing the road'

"The incident occurred at 6:30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car with license number MH 02 CD 4809, hit my husband when he was crossing the road." "He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head," Babita Doot, wife of the deceased had said when the incident occurred.

Information

The actor rushed Doot to hospital, apparently arranged for blood

The doctors who were treating Doot, a laborer, also had said that his condition is "too critical," and that "he is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood." According to Bedi's manager Sridevi Shetty, the actor and his friends "arranged for that too, and was in the hospital till 12:30-1." Notably, it was Bedi who rushed Doot to Cooper.

Development

Bedi has not been arrested yet, said cops

Milind Kurde, senior Inspector, DN Nagar Police station, said that an FIR was filed against Bedi under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). And now, Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC got added. The actor hasn't yet been arrested. Doot is survived by Babita and two daughters.