Actor Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' collects ₹444.75 cr, ₹790.85 cr worldwide
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just had a massive boost at the box office, with collections jumping 70% in a single day and pushing its India total to ₹444.75 crore.
The film's worldwide earnings are now ₹790.85 crore, showing it's not just a local hit but a global one too.
'Jailer 2' sells nearly 7L nationwide
On Day 17, the Tamil version led the way, but Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada audiences also showed up, altogether selling nearly seven lakh tickets across India in one day.
Tamil Nadu alone contributed almost half of the domestic revenue, while overseas markets have added over ₹270 crore so far.
Jailer 2 is clearly connecting with fans everywhere.