Actor Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' opens over 100cr, eyes 65cr India
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just had a massive launch, pulling in over ₹100 crore globally on its very first day (October 15).
The film is looking to collect over ₹65 crore in India and about $5 million overseas, which is pretty impressive for a sequel!
'Jailer 2' tops box office forecasts
Jailer 2 easily beat early box office predictions, thanks to strong word of mouth.
Kerala and Karnataka saw record openings for a Tamil film, even though Tamil Nadu was more reserved.
With the Dussehra and Puja holidays boosting ticket sales, the movie is set for a strong opening weekend.
Final numbers are expected soon!