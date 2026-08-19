Actor Ravi Mohan files defamation case against 'Bro Club' producer
What's the story
Actor Ravi Mohan has filed a defamation case against producer Shruthi Nallappa, alleging that she tarnished his reputation by emailing Netflix and industry bodies about unpaid pre-production costs for their film Bro Club. The dispute has reached the Madras High Court, with Mohan arguing these emails crossed a line and hurt his standing.
Production takeover
Nallappa allegedly asked Netflix to withhold payments
The legal battle began when Bro Club's production was halted, and Mohan took over under his own studio, Ravi Mohan Studios.
Nallappa allegedly asked Netflix to withhold payments for the film's digital rights until her expenses were paid off.
This prompted Netflix to forward those emails to Mohan's team, leading him to seek court intervention against further public allegations.
Legal proceedings
HC issues notice to Nallappa seeking her response
The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Nallappa, seeking her response by August 25.
Senior counsel R Parthasarathy, representing Mohan, argued that Miracle Movies was initially supposed to produce Bro Code, later renamed Bro Club, and Mohan was signed on as the lead actor.
He claimed that despite the film not going into production under Miracle Movies, Nallappa has been complaining about unpaid pre-production expenses.
Email allegations
Mohan's lawyer argues Nallappa should have filed a money suit
Parthasarathy read out one of the emails sent by Nallappa, which reportedly asked Netflix not to release any further payments for Ravi Mohan Studios until Mohan settled all her pre-production investments, along with interest.
He argued that if there were any dues, Nallappa should have filed a money suit in either the High Court or the City Civil Court for recovery instead of sending emails.
Legal argument
'What right does she have to do this?'
Parthasarathy further argued that Nallappa's emails to Netflix and the Film Chamber of Commerce were defamatory.
He said, "It is an admitted fact that I have become the producer of the movie, but she is going about writing to Netflix, the Film Chamber of Commerce, and others defaming me."
"What right does she have to do this?"