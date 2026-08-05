Actor Rawat dies aged 74 after blood cancer, Khan mourns
Entertainment
Pradeep Rawat, the veteran actor you might remember from Lagaan and Ghajini, died Tuesday at 74 after a long fight with blood cancer.
His death has hit Bollywood hard, with stars like Salman Khan sharing heartfelt tributes:
Salman posted an old photo with Rawat and wrote, "Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace (sic)."
Rawat rose to fame in 'Mahabharat'
Rawat's funeral saw big names like Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker pay their respects.
Known for playing unforgettable villains across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films for four decades, he first rose to fame as Ashwatthama in Mahabharat.
He is survived by his wife Kalyani and son Vikramaditya. The industry is truly feeling his loss.