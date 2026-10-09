Actor Roy signs 5 year lease ₹1.39cr in Andheri West
Entertainment
Ronit Roy, the well-known TV and film actor, signed a five-year lease on a 950-square-foot office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for nearly ₹1.39 crore.
The agreement was registered on June 12, 2026, with an initial rent of ₹2.10 lakh per month that will go up by 5% each year.
Vastu Prestige 4th floor 36-month lock-in
The office is on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige near City Mall and comes with a 36-month lock-in period.
While maintenance is covered by the owner, Ronit will pay for electricity as he uses it (no word about parking in the contract though).
If you've seen Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, you'll know Roy's work.