Rajesh Sharma recovering after insect bite, to resume work soon
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma is currently recuperating at his residence in Mumbai after being discharged from the hospital, reported Bollywood Hungama. The actor was hospitalized earlier this month due to an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas's Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The incident raised concerns among his fans and colleagues about his health.
Health update
Details about the incident
Sharma was reportedly bitten by an insect while conversing with local technicians near a bushy area.
Initially, he didn't seek immediate medical attention as the injury didn't seem serious. However, his condition worsened when he developed severe pain in his right leg and high fever.
He was subsequently admitted to Manipal Hospital in Kolkata, where he recently got discharged and is currently recuperating at his residence in Mumbai.
Future plans
Sharma set to resume work soon
Despite the health scare, Sharma is all set to resume work soon.
BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), told Bollywood Hungama that the actor is recovering at his residence and will soon be traveling abroad for a project.
The veteran actor is known for films such as Bhooth Bangla, Crew, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, among others.