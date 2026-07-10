Rajesh Sharma 'much better now'; 'Fauzi' makers deny on-set incident

Health update

'It's an unknown insect bite and tests are being done'

Chatterjee told Hindustan Times that Sharma is feeling better now. "It's an unknown insect bite and tests are being done and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on and the last two days he is much better." The actor initially dismissed the bite as a minor issue but started experiencing severe pain in his right leg six hours later. His health deteriorated further while traveling to Kolkata, leading to hospitalization.