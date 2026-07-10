Rajesh Sharma 'much better now'; 'Fauzi' makers deny on-set incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma, who was recently hospitalized due to a suspected insect bite on the sets of Prabhas's Fauzi, is now reportedly in a stable condition. His family friend and fellow actor Sudipa Chatterjee confirmed that Sharma's health has improved and his condition is being closely monitored at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata. The incident reportedly occurred after filming at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, although Fauzi makers have denied any such report.
Health update
'It's an unknown insect bite and tests are being done'
Chatterjee told Hindustan Times that Sharma is feeling better now. "It's an unknown insect bite and tests are being done and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on and the last two days he is much better." The actor initially dismissed the bite as a minor issue but started experiencing severe pain in his right leg six hours later. His health deteriorated further while traveling to Kolkata, leading to hospitalization.
Industry response
AICWA demands investigation into the film set protocols
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding an immediate high-level investigation into the incident. They have also asked for a thorough examination of the safety and emergency medical protocols followed on the film set. In their statement, AICWA said, "The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed."
Actor's message
Akshay Kumar reacts to Sharma's health
Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar also expressed concern over Sharma's health. He took to X and wrote, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai." The duo recently shared screen in Bhooth Bangla.
Financial responsibility
'Fauzi' makers had no idea about any on-set insect bite
AICWA has further demanded that the producers of Fauzi bear the entire cost of Sharma's medical treatment. Meanwhile, the makers have expressed confusion and a lack of awareness about the alleged incident. The team said, per Gulte, that Sharma had wrapped up all of his shooting a week before the reports of the incident emerged and had already returned home. Sharma was last seen in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).