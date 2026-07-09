Rajesh Sharma is currently hospitalized

Rajesh Sharma's health scare on 'Fauji' set: Body demands investigation

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:26 am Jul 09, 202610:26 am

What's the story

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma's sudden health crisis has raised alarms in the film industry. The actor was reportedly shooting for Prabhas's upcoming film Fauji at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad when he sustained an insect bite. Although he initially dismissed the bite, around six hours later, he started experiencing severe pain in his right leg. He still boarded a flight to Kolkata as scheduled, as his condition deteriorated. Upon reaching Kolkata, he had to be rushed to a hospital.