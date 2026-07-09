Rajesh Sharma's health scare on 'Fauji' set: Body demands investigation
What's the story
Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma's sudden health crisis has raised alarms in the film industry. The actor was reportedly shooting for Prabhas's upcoming film Fauji at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad when he sustained an insect bite. Although he initially dismissed the bite, around six hours later, he started experiencing severe pain in his right leg. He still boarded a flight to Kolkata as scheduled, as his condition deteriorated. Upon reaching Kolkata, he had to be rushed to a hospital.
Investigation demand
AICWA asked why Sharma wasn't taken to Hyderabad hospital
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an immediate and high-level probe into the incident. Per IANS, the association has also sought intervention from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a detailed inquiry into what led to the actor's health crisis. AICWA has raised questions over the availability of emergency medical facilities on set and why Sharma wasn't shifted to a leading Hyderabad hospital if his condition worsened during filming.
Safety concerns
'Film industry has legal, moral obligation...'
AICWA said in its statement, "The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker." The association alleged that issues related to hygiene, sanitation, and emergency healthcare have been repeatedly raised at various shooting locations. It also claimed that many workers are reluctant to speak out about such matters due to fear of losing their jobs.
Treatment costs
Producers of 'Fauji' should bear expenses if negligence proved: Demands
If any negligence is proved, AICWA has demanded accountability and asked the producers of Fauji to bear the entire expense of Sharma's treatment. The association has also insisted that the actor receives top-notch medical care until he fully recovers. Sharma was reportedly still not out of danger as of Wednesday. More updates are awaited.
Incident details
More about Sharma's health and career
Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated after he was bitten by an insect on set. He developed a high fever, breathlessness, and severe distress before being admitted to a private hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal. Actor Sudipa Chatterjee first shared the update. A graduate of the National School of Drama, Sharma is known for films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Piku, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Mardaani 2 among others.