Rajesh Sharma hospitalized after serious insect bite on Prabhas's film
What's the story
Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma was recently hospitalized at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria in Kolkata, after he suffered a serious insect bite while shooting for a Prabhas-starrer at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The news was shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on Facebook on Wednesday. She revealed that the incident occurred when Sharma was talking to local technicians in an area with "dense vegetation" after completing his shoot.
Health decline
Details of the actor's condition
Chatterjee's post further detailed that Sharma initially dismissed the insect bite, but about six hours later, he started experiencing severe pain in his right leg. His condition worsened as he boarded a flight to Kolkata, where he developed a high fever. More than a day later, he continues to battle high fever, breathlessness and a rapidly progressing infection in his right leg.
Medical condition
Rajesh not yet out of danger: Doctor
The infection caused by the insect bite has reportedly spread from Sharma's toes to his knee, resulting in large blisters on the affected area. Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya, who is treating Sharma, said it is too early to make any definite assessment. "Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger," he added.
Medical watch
Doctors are closely monitoring Sharma's condition
Dr. Bhattacharya also said that doctors are closely monitoring Sharma's condition as there is a risk of complications leading to the formation of a blood clot. If it travels to the lungs, it could become life-threatening, he added. The hospital team is conducting all necessary investigations and treatment. An official assessment from the hospital team will be shared tomorrow.