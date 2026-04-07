Actor Sesh performs drifting and other stunts in 'Dacoit'
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh is turning up the action in his new film Dacoit, doing many of his own stunts, including some intense drifting scenes using pro stunt gear.
He shared that the drifting scenes were meticulously planned and executed with perfect timing, showing just how committed he is to making the action feel real.
Director Deo's 'Dacoit' hits April 10
Dacoit marks Shaneil Deo's directorial debut and also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.
Written by Sesh and Deo, Dacoit hits theaters in Hindi and Telugu on April 10, 2026.