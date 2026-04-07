Actor Sesh performs drifting and other stunts in 'Dacoit' Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Adivi Sesh is turning up the action in his new film Dacoit, doing many of his own stunts, including some intense drifting scenes using pro stunt gear.

He shared that the drifting scenes were meticulously planned and executed with perfect timing, showing just how committed he is to making the action feel real.