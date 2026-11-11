Actor Shankar marries longtime partner Raj in cozy family ceremony
Tamil actor Priya Bhavani Shankar just got married to her longtime partner, Rajvel Raj, after more than a decade together.
Their wedding was a cozy, family-focused event: Priya wore a classic red saree, and Raj kept it traditional in white.
The ceremony followed months of speculation after Priya's traditional look on social media sparked engagement rumors.
Shankar's wedding video captures intimate moments
The wedding video captures the couple keeping things simple and heartfelt: Raj walked in with bridesmaids and shared sweet moments with Priya.
Even with all the buzz around her personal life, Priya continues to balance major milestones alongside her busy acting career in films like Irumudi and Hot Spot 2 Much.