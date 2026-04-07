Actor Singh headlines ₹300Cr zombie film 'Pralay' with VFX focus
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is taking a bold step with Pralay, a ₹300 crore zombie movie set to start filming in mid-2026.
Directed by Jai Mehta, this project stands out for its genre and promises cutting-edge VFX, marking a fresh direction for both Singh and mainstream Bollywood.
Producer Mehta confirms original 'Pralay' script
Pralay is being made by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films alongside Singh's own Ma Kasam Films.
The script, written by Jay and Vishal Kapoor, is an original: Hansal Mehta confirmed it isn't based on any existing story.
With shoots planned across multiple locations and lots of attention to detail in pre-production, this film highlights Singh's drive to push boundaries and try something different in Indian cinema.