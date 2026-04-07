Actor Singh headlines ₹300Cr zombie film 'Pralay' with VFX focus

Producer Mehta confirms original 'Pralay' script

Pralay is being made by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films alongside Singh's own Ma Kasam Films.

The script, written by Jay and Vishal Kapoor, is an original: Hansal Mehta confirmed it isn't based on any existing story.

With shoots planned across multiple locations and lots of attention to detail in pre-production, this film highlights Singh's drive to push boundaries and try something different in Indian cinema.