Actor Singh unrecognizable in leaked 'Pralay' zombie-survivor set photos
Ranveer Singh is almost unrecognizable in leaked set photos from his upcoming film Pralay.
Sporting long, messy hair, a thick beard, and a weathered brown jacket, he looks every bit the survivor in this zombie thriller.
The internet's buzzing about his rugged transformation as he hides behind a scarf, definitely not your usual Ranveer vibe.
Singh's producing debut 'Pralay' ₹300 cr
Pralay isn't just Singh's return to movies: it's also his first time producing.
Directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film is set in a dystopian Mumbai overrun by zombies and follows a couple fighting to stay alive.
With a massive ₹300 crore budget and major studios backing it, Pralay promises some serious spectacle when it drops in 2027.