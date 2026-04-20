Actor Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' sold to JioHotstar for ₹150cr Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

Ranveer Singh's next big film, Dhurandhar 2, just made headlines by selling its streaming rights to JioHotstar for a massive ₹150 crore, one of the highest ever for a Hindi movie.

The film is dropping on the platform between late May and early June 2026, giving JioHotstar's lineup a serious boost.