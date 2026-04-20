Actor Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' sold to JioHotstar for ₹150cr
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's next big film, Dhurandhar 2, just made headlines by selling its streaming rights to JioHotstar for a massive ₹150 crore, one of the highest ever for a Hindi movie.
The film is dropping on the platform between late May and early June 2026, giving JioHotstar's lineup a serious boost.
Rai Bachchan shares 19th-anniversary Aaradhya snaps
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked their 19th wedding anniversary today.
Aishwarya shared sweet family moments on Instagram, including snaps with their daughter Aaradhya, reminding fans why they're still one of Bollywood's favorite couples.