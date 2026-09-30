Actor Soori's film 'Mandaadi' crosses 125cr worldwide after steady run
Entertainment
Mandaadi, the Tamil sports drama starring Soori, just crossed the ₹125 crore mark worldwide.
Since its release on September 10, 2026, it's been a steady performer, pulling in ₹1.22 crore on its 20th day from 1,232 shows across India.
'Mandaadi' 125.71cr total sailboat scenes sustain
The film has made ₹108.36 crore in India and another ₹17.35 crore overseas, bringing its total to ₹125.71 crore.
Even with a small dip midweek, Mandaadi keeps drawing crowds thanks to its action-packed sailboat racing scenes: proof that audiences are really connecting with it.