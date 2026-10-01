Actor Spandana files Bengaluru police complaint over Navaratri loudspeaker violation
Entertainment
Actor and former MP Ramya (Divya Spandana) has complained to Bengaluru Police after loud music and firecrackers from Navaratri festivities kept her neighborhood awake until 6am
She pointed out that the Supreme Court bans loudspeakers between 10pm and 6am but the rules weren't followed.
Spandana urges quiet Navaratri celebrations
Ramya is asking people to celebrate festivals in ways that don't disturb others, especially seniors, kids, or animals.
Ramya said, "I heard so many film songs being played for Goddess Chamundeshwari instead of bhakti songs, and they were played at full volume. Devotion should not become an excuse to play music at unearthly volumes and hours. We have the entire day, from 9am to 10pm to celebrate, so let's use that wisely."