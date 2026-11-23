Actor Sreejith Ravi convicted under POCSO sentenced to 1 year
Actor Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to one year in prison for indecent exposure before two minor girls in Thrissur back in July 2022.
The Fast Track Special Court II delivered the verdict on Monday, finding him guilty under the POCSO Act.
Sreejith Ravi fined ₹50,000 sentence suspended
CCTV footage and witness accounts helped link Ravi to a black car seen at the scene, leading to his arrest.
He was fined ₹50,000, which will be shared between the two victims, aged 14 and nine.
The court has suspended his sentence for a month so he can appeal.