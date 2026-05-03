Veteran actor Sudesh Kumar dies at 95

Veteran actor Sudesh Kumar, best known for his role in the 1961 film Saranga, passed away on Friday at his Mumbai residence. He was 95. His wife Jaya Dhawan confirmed the news to TOI and revealed that he had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week due to breathing issues. "At his request, we brought him back home on Thursday, where we had set up a makeshift medical unit," she said.

Early life Early life and career beginnings Kumar, whose real name was Sudesh Dhawan, was born in 1931 in Peshawar. His family moved to Bombay when he was young, and he graduated in science from Elphinstone College. However, instead of pursuing a career in medicine as his father wished, he joined Prithviraj Kapoor's theater group. His early film role came in the 1957 Kapoor-directed drama, Paisa.

Career highlights Take a look at his career highlights Kumar became a familiar face in Southern cinema with films like Chhoti Bahen (1959), Bharosa (1963), Khandan (1965), and Dharti (1970). His peppy number with Mumtaz, Aa Dance Karein, also became quite famous. His most memorable role remains that of a prince who falls for a commoner in Saranga.

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New role Transition to production As his on-screen roles dwindled, Kumar transitioned to film production in the 1970s. His first venture was Man Mandir (1970), featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Waheeda Rehman. He later formed a successful director-producer partnership with Raghunath Jhalani, delivering off-beat thrillers like Uljhan (with Sanjeev) and Badalte Rishtey (with Jeetendra, Reena Roy, and Rishi Kapoor).

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