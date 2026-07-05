Sumona Chakravarti undergoes endometriosis surgery
What's the story
Actor Sumona Chakravarti recently revealed that she underwent surgery after her endometriosis worsened. In a candid Instagram post, she shared her recovery journey, the impact of online trolling, and her desire to create a supportive community on social media. "Hellooo there! Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months," she wrote at the beginning of her post.
Health update
She has been physically and mentally healing
Chakravarti revealed that she had to undergo surgery for the excision of endometriosis after the condition worsened. The actor said she has been healing "physically and mentally" over the past two months. She also expressed gratitude to her doctor and medical team for their care and understanding during this difficult time. "For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could."
Digital detox
Change in perspective on social media
Chakravarti revealed that her time away from social media has changed her perspective on these platforms. She initially wanted to delete WhatsApp and Instagram but later realized it wasn't practical. "After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet," she wrote, adding, "I have work. Family. Friends. Life."
Future plans
Her plans for using social media differently
Chakravarti said she doesn't chase "the number game" of likes, comments, or followers. Instead, she wants to use social media to create a space for conversations around various topics such as physical and mental health, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness, travel, books and more. "These are just ideas in my head that I am sharing. I don't yet know exactly how I'm going to execute them."
Online response
On online trolling
Chakravarti also spoke about the comments she has received on her posts over the years. She said many of these comments often involve trolling parts of her body or are "perverted and/or crass," adding that such remarks are "almost always from men." However, she acknowledged that many well-meaning followers read her posts, like them, message her privately and move on.
Professional stance
'I'll keep working till my last breath'
Despite the trolling, Chakravarti said she understands that this "comes with the territory" of being a female actor. She added that she would continue working and acting till her very "last breath." While she has kept most of her personal life private, she said she would speak up whenever something from her life could genuinely help someone.
Career highlights
Looking at her career in brief
Chakravarti began her acting career as a child artist and later appeared in television shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She became widely known for playing Kapil Sharma's on-screen wife, Manju Sharma, in Comedy Nights with Kapil, and later appeared in different avatars in The Kapil Sharma Show. She has also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and the film Barfi!