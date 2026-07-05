Sumona Chakravarti undergoes endometriosis surgery

Health update

She has been physically and mentally healing

Chakravarti revealed that she had to undergo surgery for the excision of endometriosis after the condition worsened. The actor said she has been healing "physically and mentally" over the past two months. She also expressed gratitude to her doctor and medical team for their care and understanding during this difficult time. "For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could."