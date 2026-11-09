Actor Suriya says he will not enter politics in Chennai
Entertainment
Actor Suriya has put an end to all the talk about him joining politics. At a Chennai event, he made it clear: "I am not going to enter politics."
While growing conversations around cinema personalities and their political ambitions in Tamil Nadu, particularly following actor Vijay's entry into politics, Suriya says he has no intention of joining the field anytime soon.
Suriya's Agaram Foundation and 'Scene' success
Suriya shared that his Agaram Foundation work is all about giving back, not chasing power.
He believes education can tackle big problems and encourages everyone to fight corruption in their own way.
Meanwhile, his new film Scene (his Diwali release) is doing great at the box office, showing that for now, Suriya's heart is set on acting and helping out through his foundation.