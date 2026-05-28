Actor Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons's moves to August 14, 2026
Suriya's next big film, Vishwanath and Sons, lands in theaters on August 14, 2026.
The release date was shifted from July to give fans a breather after his Karuppu, and the Independence Day holiday makes it a smart pick: less competition expected with Nani's The Paradise possibly moving its release.
Suriya plays comeback shooter, Baiju leads
The film centers on Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), a former pistol shooting champ making a comeback despite failing eyesight. His bond with Maddy, a woman 20 years younger, adds plenty of emotional twists.
Mamitha Baiju is the female lead, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Notably, Tandon returns to Tamil cinema after 25 years (last appeared in 2001's Aalavandhan).
GV Prakash Kumar handles music; Venky Atluri directs; Sithara Entertainments produces.