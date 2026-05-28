Actor Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons's moves to August 14, 2026 Entertainment May 28, 2026

Suriya's next big film, Vishwanath and Sons, lands in theaters on August 14, 2026.

The release date was shifted from July to give fans a breather after his Karuppu, and the Independence Day holiday makes it a smart pick: less competition expected with Nani's The Paradise possibly moving its release.