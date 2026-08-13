Actor Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' made for ₹130cr nets ₹85cr
Entertainment
Suriya's new film, Vishwanath & Sons, is already making waves ahead of its August 14 premiere.
Made for ₹130 crore, it's pulled in a cool ₹85 crore profit thanks to massive pre-release deals.
The buzz is strong both in theaters and on streaming platforms, even before anyone's seen it.
'Vishwanath & Sons' pre release ₹215cr
The film racked up ₹215 crore from pre-release business alone: ₹90 crore just from theatrical rights (with Tamil Nadu leading the pack), plus another ₹125 crore from OTT, satellite, and music deals.
This success cements Suriya's reputation as one of Tamil cinema's most bankable stars.