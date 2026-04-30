Actor Thakur calls training a war for Netflix's 'Glory' role Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Kunal Thakur is putting in serious work for his role in Netflix's upcoming series Glory.

He's been sharing a behind-the-scenes video of intense boxing, strength training, and endurance drills to become Raka Singh Beniwal.

Thakur called the process a "war," opening up about pushing through injuries and self-doubt, and he gave a heartfelt shoutout to his coach and team for helping him level up.