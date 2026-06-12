Actor Tirandaz dies Thursday afternoon in Mumbai after health issues

Tirandaz's 4-decade TV film career

Starting out in 1984 with the film Duniya, Tirandaz built a four-decade career across TV and films.

He stood out for playing everyday characters with honesty, especially in Nukkad, and left a mark with memorable supporting roles in Bollywood movies too.

Fans and fellow actors are remembering him online for his genuine performances and dedication to his craft, showing just how much he meant to Indian entertainment.