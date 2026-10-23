'Picket Fences' actor Tom Skerritt dies at 93

In the 2000s, Skerritt made guest appearances on shows like The West Wing, Law & Order: SVU, and HBO's Huff.

He also had recurring roles on ABC's Brothers & Sisters from 2006-09 and appeared in The Good Wife (2014) and Madam Secretary (2015).

His role as Duke Forrest in Robert Altman's MASH (1970) was one of his notable early film credits.