'Picket Fences' actor Tom Skerritt dies at 93
What's the story
Tom Skerritt, the Hollywood actor known for his roles in Picket Fences and Alien, has passed away at the age of 93. His publicist confirmed to Variety that he died on Wednesday due to natural causes. The actor was an Emmy winner and a nominee for his role as Jimmy Brock in CBS's dramedy Picket Fences.
TV, film roles
His other notable TV and film credits
In the 2000s, Skerritt made guest appearances on shows like The West Wing, Law & Order: SVU, and HBO's Huff.
He also had recurring roles on ABC's Brothers & Sisters from 2006-09 and appeared in The Good Wife (2014) and Madam Secretary (2015).
His role as Duke Forrest in Robert Altman's MASH (1970) was one of his notable early film credits.
Film career
His work in films like 'Alien' and 'Top Gun'
Skerritt starred as Dallas, the captain of the Nostromo, in Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror film Alien (1979).
He was also a part of Tony Scott's 1986 hit Top Gun.
The actor took on a rare serious role in Robert Redford's 1992 adaptation of Norman Maclean's novella A River Runs Through It.
He also appeared in Seth MacFarlane's 2012 comedy Ted and had supporting roles in At Middleton (2013) and Field of Lost Shoes (2014).
Background
More about the late actor's personal life
Born in Detroit, Skerritt attended Wayne State University and UCLA.
He served in the US Air Force before making his feature debut in the Korean War drama War Hunt (1962).
He was married thrice, first to Charlotte Shanks (1957-72), then to Sue Oran (1977-1992), both ending in divorce.
His third wife was Julie Tokashiki, whom he married in 1998.
Skerritt is survived by Tokashiki and his five kids, Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko.