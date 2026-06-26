'Alice in Borderland' star under investigation for physically abusing ex-girlfriend

Admission of guilt

Murakami admitted to injuring his ex-girlfriend

During a voluntary questioning session with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department earlier this year, Murakami reportedly admitted to causing injuries. He was quoted as saying, "There's no doubt that I injured her." The case has now been handed over to prosecutors who will decide on the next steps in the legal process. Murakami was living with this woman at that point, and she had complained of four separate abuse incidents between March and May 2024.